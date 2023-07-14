Revolve Group (NYSE:RVLV) Stock Price Down 3.7%

Shares of Revolve Group, Inc. (NYSE:RVLV – Get Free Report) were down 3.7% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $18.00 and last traded at $18.02. Approximately 756,671 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 44% from the average daily volume of 1,344,602 shares. The stock had previously closed at $18.72.

RVLV has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $22.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Raymond James cut Revolve Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on Revolve Group from $27.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Revolve Group from $20.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.39.

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.63 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.88. The company has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.18, a PEG ratio of 10.66 and a beta of 2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.86.

Revolve Group ( NYSE:RVLV Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $279.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $290.14 million. Revolve Group had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 4.58%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.30 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Revolve Group, Inc. will post 0.59 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Revolve Group by 307.7% during the 1st quarter. Pier 88 Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 1,600 shares during the last quarter. BloombergSen Inc. grew its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 26.7% in the 4th quarter. BloombergSen Inc. now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Revolve Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $88,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 36.1% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,089 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its stake in shares of Revolve Group by 39.6% in the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 1,223 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.76% of the company’s stock.

Revolve Group, Inc operates as an online fashion retailer for millennial and generation z consumers in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, REVOLVE and FWRD. The company operates a platform that connects consumers and global fashion influencers, as well as emerging, established, and owned brands.

