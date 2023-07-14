RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR) Upgraded at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets upgraded shares of RenaissanceRe (NYSE:RNR – Free Report) from a market perform rating to an outperform rating in a research note released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage currently has $216.00 price target on the insurance provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $198.00.

A number of other equities analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on RenaissanceRe in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded RenaissanceRe from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $245.00 to $256.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on RenaissanceRe from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, March 31st. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised RenaissanceRe from a hold rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $234.00 to $238.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $221.40.

Shares of RNR stock opened at $194.21 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.31. The stock has a market cap of $8.53 billion, a PE ratio of -53.65 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $192.79 and a 200-day moving average of $198.85. RenaissanceRe has a one year low of $124.18 and a one year high of $223.80.

RenaissanceRe ( NYSE:RNR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The insurance provider reported $8.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.34 by $0.82. RenaissanceRe had a positive return on equity of 11.89% and a negative net margin of 1.61%. The business had revenue of $2.26 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.50 EPS. RenaissanceRe’s quarterly revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that RenaissanceRe will post 23.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were issued a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 14th. RenaissanceRe’s payout ratio is presently -41.99%.

In other RenaissanceRe news, CEO Kevin Odonnell purchased 13,020 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $192.00 per share, for a total transaction of $2,499,840.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 296,025 shares in the company, valued at $56,836,800. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Management Professionals Inc. bought a new stake in RenaissanceRe in the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 163 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the period. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in RenaissanceRe during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in RenaissanceRe by 197.3% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 220 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.15% of the company’s stock.

RenaissanceRe Holdings Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides reinsurance and insurance products in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Property, and Casualty and Specialty segments. The Property segment writes property catastrophe excess of loss reinsurance and excess of loss reinsurance to insure insurance and reinsurance companies against natural and man-made catastrophes, including hurricanes, earthquakes, typhoons, and tsunamis, as well as winter storms, freezes, floods, fires, windstorms, tornadoes, explosions, and acts of terrorism; and other property class of products, such as proportional reinsurance, property per risk, property reinsurance, binding facilities, and regional U.S.

