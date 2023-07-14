Redwood Financial (OTC:REDW) Shares Up 42.9%

Redwood Financial, Inc. (OTC:REDW – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 42.9% on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $150.00 and last traded at $150.00. 2,400 shares changed hands during trading, an increase of 2,300% from the average session volume of 100 shares. The stock had previously closed at $105.00.

Redwood Financial Stock Performance

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $106.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.62.

About Redwood Financial

Redwood Financial, Inc operates as the financial holding company for HomeTown Bank that provides various banking products and services in Minnesota. It offers checking, savings, money market, and demand deposit accounts; IRAs and HSAs; certificates of deposit. The company also provides personal, home equity/HELOC, real estate, business, and agricultural loans.

