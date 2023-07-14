Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Wells Fargo & Company

Red Rock Resorts (NASDAQ:RRR – Free Report) had its target price reduced by Wells Fargo & Company from $56.00 to $55.00 in a report released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

RRR has been the subject of several other research reports. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $51.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Red Rock Resorts from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Red Rock Resorts from $53.00 to $55.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, SpectralCast reiterated a reiterates rating on shares of Red Rock Resorts in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $50.30.

Get Red Rock Resorts alerts:

Red Rock Resorts Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of RRR stock opened at $48.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.33, a quick ratio of 0.61 and a current ratio of 0.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 11.58 and a beta of 2.13. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $46.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $45.24. Red Rock Resorts has a fifty-two week low of $31.89 and a fifty-two week high of $50.66.

Red Rock Resorts Announces Dividend

Red Rock Resorts ( NASDAQ:RRR Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $0.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $433.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.05 million. Red Rock Resorts had a net margin of 11.90% and a return on equity of 808.22%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Red Rock Resorts will post 1.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 15th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. Red Rock Resorts’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.03%.

Institutional Trading of Red Rock Resorts

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RRR. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $371,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 463.8% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 304,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,771,000 after purchasing an additional 250,227 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $1,307,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Red Rock Resorts in the 1st quarter valued at $303,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Red Rock Resorts by 34.4% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,389,000 after purchasing an additional 7,318 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.93% of the company’s stock.

Red Rock Resorts Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Red Rock Resorts, Inc, through its interest in Station Holdco and Station LLC, develops and operates casino and entertainment properties in the United States. It operates through two segments, Las Vegas Operations and Native American Management. The company owns and operates 6 gaming and entertainment facilities, and 9 smaller casinos in the Las Vegas regional market.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Red Rock Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Red Rock Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.