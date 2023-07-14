Real Matters (TSE:REAL) Trading Up 0.2%

Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.2% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as high as C$6.64 and last traded at C$6.49. Approximately 135,354 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 138,506 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$6.48.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms recently weighed in on REAL. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$5.00 to C$6.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 1st. ATB Capital lifted their price objective on shares of Real Matters from C$8.50 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, National Bankshares upgraded shares of Real Matters from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from C$5.00 to C$6.50 in a research note on Monday, May 1st.

Real Matters Price Performance

The business’s 50-day moving average price is C$5.82 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.24. The stock has a market capitalization of C$491.06 million, a PE ratio of -19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -59.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.77, a quick ratio of 3.75 and a current ratio of 3.81.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

Featured Stories

