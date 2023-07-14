Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI) Earns Sell Rating from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Free Report) in a report released on Tuesday morning. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Reading International Stock Up 4.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:RDI opened at $2.69 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.66 million, a PE ratio of -1.87 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.21. Reading International has a twelve month low of $2.53 and a twelve month high of $4.88. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.14.

Reading International (NASDAQ:RDI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.50) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $45.81 million during the quarter. Reading International had a negative net margin of 15.31% and a negative return on equity of 45.76%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Reading International

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Reading International

In other Reading International news, major shareholder Mark Cuban sold 1,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.84, for a total value of $36,544.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 195,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,455,170.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link . In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,967 shares of company stock valued at $202,818. 11.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in RDI. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Reading International during the 1st quarter worth $54,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 236.5% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 17,005 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 11,951 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Reading International in the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 40,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 14,859 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gabelli Funds LLC boosted its position in shares of Reading International by 25.3% in the 1st quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 62,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $202,000 after buying an additional 12,500 shares in the last quarter. 45.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Reading International

Reading International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, focuses on the ownership, development, and operation of entertainment and real property assets in the United States, Australia, and New Zealand. The company operates in two segments, Cinema Exhibition and Real Estate. The Cinema Exhibition segment operates multiplex cinemas.

