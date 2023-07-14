Raymond James Lowers Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR) Price Target to C$10.50

Birchcliff Energy (TSE:BIR – Get Free Report) had its target price dropped by Raymond James from C$11.00 to C$10.50 in a research report issued on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential upside of 40.56% from the stock’s current price.

Several other research analysts have also commented on BIR. Haywood Securities decreased their target price on Birchcliff Energy from C$14.00 to C$13.00 in a research report on Friday, March 17th. ATB Capital reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$11.50 to C$10.50 in a research report on Monday, April 17th. CIBC reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research report on Friday, April 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on Birchcliff Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Birchcliff Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their target price for the company from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 16th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Birchcliff Energy has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$10.90.

Get Birchcliff Energy alerts:

Birchcliff Energy Trading Down 3.4 %

Shares of Birchcliff Energy stock traded down C$0.26 during trading hours on Friday, reaching C$7.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,274,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,694,035. The firm has a market capitalization of C$1.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.24, a P/E/G ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 2.25. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.84. Birchcliff Energy has a 1 year low of C$7.31 and a 1 year high of C$12.39. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$8.19.

About Birchcliff Energy

Birchcliff Energy ( TSE:BIR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The oil and natural gas company reported C($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.08 by C($0.24). Birchcliff Energy had a net margin of 36.42% and a return on equity of 22.31%. The business had revenue of C$208.65 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$185.90 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Birchcliff Energy will post 0.3943452 earnings per share for the current year.

(Get Free Report)

Birchcliff Energy Ltd., an intermediate oil and natural gas company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas, light oil, condensate, and other natural gas liquids in Western Canada. The company holds interests in the Montney/Doig resource play located approximately 95 km northwest of Grande Prairie, Alberta.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Birchcliff Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Birchcliff Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.