Raymond James Increases Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR) Price Target to $570.00

Monolithic Power Systems (NASDAQ:MPWR – Free Report) had its target price raised by Raymond James from $500.00 to $570.00 in a research note released on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $525.00 to $475.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on Monolithic Power Systems in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a hold rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $505.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. TD Cowen cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $500.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $608.00 to $527.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $527.67.

Monolithic Power Systems Price Performance

Shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock opened at $576.62 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $27.39 billion, a PE ratio of 59.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $490.46 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $467.44. Monolithic Power Systems has a 52-week low of $301.69 and a 52-week high of $581.56.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The semiconductor company reported $2.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.25 by $0.02. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 25.06% and a return on equity of 30.00%. The business had revenue of $451.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $450.46 million. Analysts predict that Monolithic Power Systems will post 9.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 14th. Investors of record on Friday, June 30th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 29th. Monolithic Power Systems’s payout ratio is currently 41.45%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Monolithic Power Systems

In related news, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $144,260,554.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Hsing sold 10,960 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total transaction of $5,894,178.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,049,447 shares in the company, valued at $564,382,102.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Deming Xiao sold 4,305 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $537.79, for a total value of $2,315,185.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 268,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $144,260,554.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 39,088 shares of company stock worth $19,081,728 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. West Oak Capital LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $28,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $27,000. Federated Hermes Inc. grew its holdings in Monolithic Power Systems by 622.2% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 65 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems during the first quarter worth $37,000. Institutional investors own 98.54% of the company’s stock.

Monolithic Power Systems Company Profile

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

