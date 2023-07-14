Raymond James Downgrades Ero Copper (TSE:ERO) to Market Perform

Ero Copper (TSE:ERO – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Raymond James from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a C$28.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James’ price target indicates a potential downside of 2.47% from the company’s previous close.

ERO has been the subject of a number of other reports. TD Securities upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.00 to C$25.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 10th. National Bankshares upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$25.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 18th. Cormark upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$26.50 in a research report on Thursday, March 30th. Barclays upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$22.00 to C$25.00 in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Finally, Scotiabank upped their target price on Ero Copper from C$30.00 to C$32.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ero Copper currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$26.85.

Ero Copper Trading Down 2.1 %

Shares of ERO stock traded down C$0.62 on Friday, hitting C$28.71. The stock had a trading volume of 138,286 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,590. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 71.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.93, a P/E/G ratio of -0.72 and a beta of 2.17. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$10.75 and a 1 year high of C$29.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is C$25.72 and its 200-day moving average price is C$23.63.

About Ero Copper

Ero Copper ( TSE:ERO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported C$0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.29 by C$0.04. The company had revenue of C$136.58 million for the quarter. Ero Copper had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 17.66%. Analysts anticipate that Ero Copper will post 1.640296 earnings per share for the current year.

Ero Copper Corp. engages in the exploration, development, and production of mining projects in Brazil. The company engages in the production and sale of copper concentrate from the Caraíba operations, located within the Curaçá Valley, northeastern Bahia state, as well as gold and silver by-products. It also holds a 99.6% interest in the Tucumã project, a copper development project located within southeastern Pará state; and holds a 97.6% interest in the Xavantina Operations located in Mato Grosso state.

