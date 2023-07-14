Raymond James Boosts Envestnet (NYSE:ENV) Price Target to $74.00

Envestnet (NYSE:ENV – Free Report) had its price target raised by Raymond James from $72.00 to $74.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on ENV. JMP Securities reissued a market outperform rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of Envestnet in a research note on Monday, March 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Envestnet in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a sell rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Envestnet presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $65.43.

Shares of Envestnet stock opened at $61.64 on Tuesday. Envestnet has a 12-month low of $41.72 and a 12-month high of $69.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18. The stock has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -28.54 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $55.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $60.02.

Envestnet ( NYSE:ENV Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The business services provider reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by $0.03. Envestnet had a negative net margin of 8.90% and a positive return on equity of 7.31%. The business had revenue of $298.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.98 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Envestnet will post 1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 325,356 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Matthew Majoros sold 4,000 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.74, for a total transaction of $218,960.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 14,077 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,574.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO William Crager sold 7,250 shares of Envestnet stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.68, for a total transaction of $389,180.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 325,356 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,465,110.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 11,940 shares of company stock valued at $648,291 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 9.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 135.3% in the 1st quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 734 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 140.8% in the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 802 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 88.7% in the 1st quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of Envestnet by 51.5% in the 3rd quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,111 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 718 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Envestnet by 86.2% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 647 shares during the period.

Envestnet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management software and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through Envestnet Wealth Solutions and Envestnet Data & Analytics segments. The Envestnet Wealth Solutions segment offers Envestnet | Enterprise, which provides an end-to-end open architecture wealth management platform, as well as data aggregation and reporting, data analytics, and digital advice capabilities; Envestnet | Tamarac that provides trading, rebalancing, portfolio accounting, performance reporting, and client relationship management software; and Envestnet | MoneyGuide that provides goals-based financial planning solutions to the financial services industry.

