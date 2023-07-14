Ravencoin (RVN) One Day Trading Volume Hits $9.95 Million

Ravencoin (RVN) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. Over the last seven days, Ravencoin has traded 1.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Ravencoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0195 or 0.00000065 BTC on exchanges. Ravencoin has a market capitalization of $249.17 million and $9.95 million worth of Ravencoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Ravencoin Coin Profile

RVN is a coin. It launched on January 3rd, 2018. Ravencoin’s total supply is 12,749,261,770 coins. The official website for Ravencoin is ravencoin.org. The Reddit community for Ravencoin is https://reddit.com/r/ravencoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Ravencoin is medium.com/@ravencoin. Ravencoin’s official Twitter account is @ravencoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Ravencoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Ravencoin is a blockchain project that enables simple issuance and management of tradable assets on a blockchain. It was launched in 2018 without an ICO, pre-mine, or masternodes, and is notable for its use of the X16R and KAWPOW algorithms to prevent ASIC domination of the network. The project was announced by Bruce Fenton on Twitter and has a growing community with a development roadmap of seven phases. Ravencoin is designed to be energy-efficient and aims to provide a decentralized alternative to traditional financial instruments.”

