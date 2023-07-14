Rarible (RARI) Hits 24 Hour Volume of $607,202.26

Rarible (RARI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on July 13th. One Rarible token can now be bought for about $1.20 or 0.00003811 BTC on major exchanges. Rarible has a total market cap of $17.32 million and $607,202.26 worth of Rarible was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Rarible has traded up 4.3% against the dollar.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00001202 BTC.
- Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.
- CareCoin (CARES) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.
- OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.
- Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Lego Coin (LEGO) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000041 BTC.
- Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.
- Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0100 or 0.00000032 BTC.
About Rarible
Rarible was first traded on July 15th, 2020. Rarible’s total supply is 25,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,441,025 tokens. Rarible’s official Twitter account is @rarible and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Rarible is app.rarible.com/rari.
Rarible Token Trading
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rarible directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Rarible should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Rarible using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Rarible Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Rarible and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.