Quantum (QUA) Price Up 0% This Week

Quantum (QUA) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Quantum token can now be purchased for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last seven days, Quantum has traded up 0% against the U.S. dollar. Quantum has a market cap of $560.29 and $1.00 worth of Quantum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.36 or 0.00004400 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.61 or 0.00021380 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $5.19 or 0.00016784 BTC.

Sourceless (STR) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0285 or 0.00000092 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00014094 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30,975.89 or 1.00150257 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000848 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0260 or 0.00000084 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded up 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000079 BTC.

Quantum (QUA) is a token. It was first traded on December 19th, 2021. Quantum’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 560,158,547 tokens. The official message board for Quantum is medium.com/@quantumtechpro. Quantum’s official Twitter account is @quantumtechpro and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Quantum is https://reddit.com/r/quantumproject. The official website for Quantum is quantumtech.pro.

According to CryptoCompare, “Quantum (QUA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Polygon platform. Quantum has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Quantum is 0.000001 USD and is up 0.04 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $1.00 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://quantumtech.pro.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Quantum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Quantum should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Quantum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

