QCR (NASDAQ:QCRH) Sees Strong Trading Volume

QCR Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:QCRH – Get Free Report) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 109,572 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 70% from the previous session’s volume of 64,566 shares.The stock last traded at $43.89 and had previously closed at $43.50.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of QCR from $58.00 to $53.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of QCR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market capitalization of $735.76 million, a P/E ratio of 7.26 and a beta of 0.95. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.11 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $45.41.

QCR ( NASDAQ:QCRH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The bank reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.52 by $0.13. QCR had a net margin of 24.05% and a return on equity of 15.52%. The firm had revenue of $82.65 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $80.60 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that QCR Holdings, Inc. will post 5.56 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.06 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 15th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.55%. QCR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.01%.

In related news, CEO Larry J. Helling purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $39.75 per share, with a total value of $39,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,643 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,098,809.25. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have purchased 3,160 shares of company stock valued at $123,482 over the last three months. 3.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of QCRH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in QCR by 22.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 111,830 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,329,000 after buying an additional 20,825 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in QCR in the first quarter worth $203,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in QCR by 2.2% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 75,991 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,300,000 after purchasing an additional 1,607 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in QCR by 33.9% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 7,867 shares of the bank’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,991 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in QCR by 1.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,231,738 shares of the bank’s stock worth $69,702,000 after purchasing an additional 21,065 shares during the period. 66.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

QCR Holdings, Inc, a multi-bank holding company, provides commercial and consumer banking, and trust and asset management services. The company's deposit products include noninterest-bearing demand, interest-bearing demand, time, and brokered deposits. It also provides various commercial and retail lending/leasing, and investment services to corporations, partnerships, individuals, and government agencies.

