Q2 2023 EPS Estimates for Corteva, Inc. Reduced by KeyCorp (NYSE:CTVA)

Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) – Research analysts at KeyCorp decreased their Q2 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of Corteva in a research note issued on Monday, July 10th. KeyCorp analyst A. Yefremov now forecasts that the company will earn $1.49 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.60. The consensus estimate for Corteva’s current full-year earnings is $2.97 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Corteva’s FY2024 earnings at $3.30 EPS.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.23. Corteva had a return on equity of 8.03% and a net margin of 6.64%. The company had revenue of $4.88 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Corteva in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Vertical Research upgraded Corteva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $67.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Barclays dropped their price target on Corteva from $75.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on shares of Corteva in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $71.76.

Shares of CTVA opened at $54.61 on Wednesday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.62 and its 200-day moving average is $59.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.82 billion, a PE ratio of 33.71, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.79. Corteva has a fifty-two week low of $50.03 and a fifty-two week high of $68.43.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $438,000 after purchasing an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Corteva by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services grew its position in Corteva by 1.4% in the first quarter. Strong Tower Advisory Services now owns 12,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $733,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. raised its stake in Corteva by 4.9% during the third quarter. Centaurus Financial Inc. now owns 3,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after acquiring an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Corteva by 0.7% in the first quarter. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares during the last quarter. 80.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.10%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio is 37.04%.

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

