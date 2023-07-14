ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT) Shares Up 1.4%

Shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Get Free Report) rose 1.4% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $33.32 and last traded at $33.32. Approximately 194 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 266 shares. The stock had previously closed at $32.87.

ProShares Smart Materials ETF Stock Up 1.3 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11 and a beta of 1.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $32.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.98.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ProShares Smart Materials ETF

An institutional investor recently raised its position in ProShares Smart Materials ETF stock. Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of ProShares Smart Materials ETF (NYSEARCA:TINT – Free Report) by 68.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 20,594 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,339 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC owned 41.19% of ProShares Smart Materials ETF worth $737,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

About ProShares Smart Materials ETF

The ProShares Smart Materials ETF (TINT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Smart Materials index. The fund tracks a market-cap weighted index of global companies that have significant exposure to smart materials, also known as intelligent or responsive materials. TINT was launched on Oct 26, 2021 and is managed by ProShares.

