Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski Sells 32,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,246,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,456.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

On Monday, July 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 6,439 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $249,704.42.

On Wednesday, June 7th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $655,520.00.

On Monday, June 5th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.

On Friday, June 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $618,720.00.

On Friday, May 12th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $1,161,600.00.

On Monday, May 15th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,159,680.00.

On Wednesday, May 10th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $1,207,680.00.

On Monday, May 8th, Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $804,683.88.

On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00.

On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $293,033.70.

Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 469,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,346. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $46.50.

Progyny ( NASDAQ:PGNY Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $258.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $246.63 million. Progyny had a net margin of 4.93% and a return on equity of 11.81%. The company’s revenue was up 50.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.05 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Progyny, Inc. will post 0.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 48.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Progyny by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.

Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.

