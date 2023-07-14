Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY) CEO Peter Anevski Sells 32,000 Shares

Progyny, Inc. (NASDAQ:PGNY – Get Free Report) CEO Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.94, for a total value of $1,246,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 207,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,097,456.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.
Peter Anevski also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Monday, July 3rd, Peter Anevski sold 6,439 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.78, for a total value of $249,704.42.
- On Wednesday, June 7th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.97, for a total value of $655,520.00.
- On Monday, June 5th, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $640,000.00.
- On Friday, June 2nd, Peter Anevski sold 16,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.67, for a total value of $618,720.00.
- On Friday, May 12th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.30, for a total value of $1,161,600.00.
- On Monday, May 15th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.24, for a total value of $1,159,680.00.
- On Wednesday, May 10th, Peter Anevski sold 32,000 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.74, for a total value of $1,207,680.00.
- On Monday, May 8th, Peter Anevski sold 22,932 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.09, for a total transaction of $804,683.88.
- On Monday, April 24th, Peter Anevski sold 1,857 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total transaction of $64,995.00.
- On Friday, April 21st, Peter Anevski sold 8,370 shares of Progyny stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.01, for a total transaction of $293,033.70.
Progyny Stock Performance
Shares of NASDAQ PGNY traded down $0.39 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.80. 469,168 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 860,346. The company has a market cap of $3.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.23, a PEG ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 1.49. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $38.04 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $34.65. Progyny, Inc. has a twelve month low of $28.03 and a twelve month high of $46.50.
Institutional Trading of Progyny
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PGNY. Belpointe Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new position in Progyny in the first quarter valued at approximately $70,000. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Progyny by 48.0% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI boosted its stake in Progyny by 130.9% in the first quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after acquiring an additional 944 shares during the last quarter. 96.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on PGNY shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Progyny from $48.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on shares of Progyny from $44.00 to $45.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Finally, BTIG Research initiated coverage on shares of Progyny in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.86.
Progyny Company Profile
Progyny, Inc, a benefits management company, specializes in fertility and family building benefits solutions for employers in the United States. Its fertility benefits solution includes differentiated benefits plan design, personalized concierge-style member support services, and selective network of fertility specialists.
See Also
- Five stocks we like better than Progyny
- Wells Fargo’s Earnings, Why Markets Are Loving The Stock
- Citigroup Leads Banking Earnings, What’s Next?
- BlackRock Kicks Off Financials Earnings Season, Gauge To Markets
- JPMorgan Chase Is In Reversal But Don’t Chase It Higher
- Nikola’s Stock Surges On New Deals And Rising Short Interest
Receive News & Ratings for Progyny Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progyny and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.