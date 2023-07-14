Progressive (NYSE:PGR) Rating Lowered to Equal Weight at Wells Fargo & Company

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) was downgraded by research analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report issued on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have a $128.00 price objective on the insurance provider’s stock, down from their prior price objective of $162.00. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price would indicate a potential upside of 11.52% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PGR. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Progressive from $132.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Progressive from $198.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Progressive in a research note on Tuesday, June 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $135.00 price target for the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price objective on Progressive from $140.00 to $133.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Progressive from $124.00 to $121.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $144.60.

Get Progressive alerts:

Progressive Price Performance

Shares of PGR opened at $114.78 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $131.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.35. The stock has a market cap of $67.19 billion, a PE ratio of 81.40, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.50. Progressive has a 1-year low of $109.42 and a 1-year high of $149.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Insider Activity

Progressive ( NYSE:PGR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 13th. The insurance provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by ($0.79). Progressive had a net margin of 1.64% and a return on equity of 13.95%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.12 billion. As a group, analysts forecast that Progressive will post 5.08 EPS for the current year.

In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 333,507 shares in the company, valued at $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 12,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.55, for a total value of $1,530,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 333,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,538,817.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Philip Bleser sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.86, for a total value of $279,720.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 2,129 shares in the company, valued at approximately $297,761.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 26,930 shares of company stock worth $3,520,185. Corporate insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Progressive

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Aspire Private Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Progressive during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $18,597,800,000. MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Capital Directions Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Progressive during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Progressive in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, Exos TFP Holdings LLC raised its position in Progressive by 270.0% during the 1st quarter. Exos TFP Holdings LLC now owns 222 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. 83.72% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Progressive Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Progressive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Progressive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.