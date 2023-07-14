Professional Diversity Network (NASDAQ:IPDN) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.88

Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Get Free Report) shares crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $3.88 and traded as low as $3.16. Professional Diversity Network shares last traded at $3.21, with a volume of 29,448 shares traded.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Professional Diversity Network in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “sell” rating for the company.
Professional Diversity Network Trading Up 1.3 %
The company’s fifty day moving average is $4.09 and its 200 day moving average is $3.87.
Institutional Trading of Professional Diversity Network
An institutional investor recently raised its position in Professional Diversity Network stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Professional Diversity Network, Inc. (NASDAQ:IPDN – Free Report) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 39,674 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,646 shares during the quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Professional Diversity Network worth $41,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 24.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Professional Diversity Network Company Profile
Professional Diversity Network, Inc operates online professional networking communities with career resources in the United States. It operates in three segments: Professional Diversity Network (PDN Network), National Association of Professional Women (NAPW Network), and RemoteMore USA (RemoteMore). The company offers online professional job seeking communities that offers recruitment services, such as single and multiple job postings, recruitment media, talent recruitment communities, corporate memberships, hiring campaign marketing and advertising, e-newsletter marketing, and research and outreach services to various cultural groups and employers.
