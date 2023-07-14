Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR) Upgraded at Scotiabank

Scotiabank upgraded shares of Procore Technologies (NYSE:PCOR – Free Report) from a sector perform rating to a sector outperform rating in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have $81.00 price target on the stock.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on Procore Technologies from $72.00 to $75.00 in a report on Friday, June 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Procore Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and increased their target price for the stock from $63.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. JMP Securities reaffirmed a market outperform rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Procore Technologies in a report on Monday, April 17th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their target price on Procore Technologies from $79.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Finally, KeyCorp cut their target price on Procore Technologies from $86.00 to $76.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procore Technologies has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $75.00.

Shares of NYSE:PCOR opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.08 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 1.51. The business’s 50-day moving average is $62.41 and its 200-day moving average is $58.68. Procore Technologies has a 1 year low of $41.80 and a 1 year high of $74.70.

Procore Technologies ( NYSE:PCOR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by $0.13. Procore Technologies had a negative return on equity of 19.75% and a negative net margin of 36.03%. The business had revenue of $213.53 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $203.24 million. Equities research analysts predict that Procore Technologies will post -1.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total transaction of $144,643.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, insider Benjamin C. Singer sold 8,147 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $61.86, for a total value of $503,973.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 166,394 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,293,132.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP William Fred Fleming, Jr. sold 2,496 shares of Procore Technologies stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.95, for a total value of $144,643.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 87,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,062,569.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 162,377 shares of company stock worth $9,691,739 over the last 90 days. 39.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,103,000. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $585,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Procore Technologies during the fourth quarter worth $2,766,000. Atreides Management LP lifted its position in shares of Procore Technologies by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Atreides Management LP now owns 1,060,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,041,000 after acquiring an additional 336,808 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Granite Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Procore Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at $3,313,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.32% of the company’s stock.

Procore Technologies, Inc provides a cloud-based construction management platform and related software products in the United States and internationally. The company's platform enables owners, general and specialty contractors, architects, and engineers to collaborate on construction projects. It offers Preconstruction that facilitates collaboration between internal and external stakeholders during the planning, budgeting, estimating, bidding, and partner selection phase of a construction project; and Project Management, which enables real-time collaboration, information storage, design, BIM model clash detection, and regulation compliance for teams on the jobsite and in the back office.

