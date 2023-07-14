Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG) PT Raised to $78.00

Principal Financial Group (NASDAQ:PFG – Free Report) had its target price lifted by Barclays from $75.00 to $78.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

PFG has been the topic of several other reports. StockNews.com raised Principal Financial Group from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, June 2nd. Bank of America cut Principal Financial Group from a buy rating to a neutral rating and reduced their target price for the company from $81.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Principal Financial Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They set an equal weight rating and a $79.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group raised Principal Financial Group from an underperform rating to a hold rating and upped their price target for the stock from $60.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Principal Financial Group from $88.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $77.15.

Principal Financial Group Stock Performance

Shares of PFG stock opened at $79.90 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a current ratio of 0.30. Principal Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $61.05 and a fifty-two week high of $96.17. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $71.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $72.08. The company has a market capitalization of $19.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.75, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.30.

Principal Financial Group Announces Dividend

Principal Financial Group ( NASDAQ:PFG Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The company reported $1.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.54 by ($0.06). Principal Financial Group had a net margin of 24.97% and a return on equity of 16.04%. The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.22 billion. Analysts expect that Principal Financial Group will post 6.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were paid a $0.64 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.20%. Principal Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.21%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Principal Financial Group

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,028,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,130,953,000 after purchasing an additional 150,598 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 9.0% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,910,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,081,000 after purchasing an additional 406,684 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 72.7% during the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,902,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $364,318,000 after purchasing an additional 2,063,939 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 67.3% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,514,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,825,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816,343 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Principal Financial Group by 932.1% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,124,958 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,765,000 after purchasing an additional 3,725,293 shares in the last quarter. 74.58% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Principal Financial Group Company Profile

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

Further Reading

