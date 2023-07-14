Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI) Shares Bought by EULAV Asset Management

EULAV Asset Management raised its stake in Primerica, Inc. (NYSE:PRI – Free Report) by 13.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,800 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,100 shares during the period. EULAV Asset Management owned approximately 0.07% of Primerica worth $4,444,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Primerica in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Covestor Ltd grew its holdings in Primerica by 74.7% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Primerica in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in shares of Primerica during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Primerica in the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. 91.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Primerica alerts:

Primerica Stock Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:PRI traded down $1.68 during trading on Friday, reaching $199.92. The stock had a trading volume of 31,145 shares, compared to its average volume of 153,093. The stock has a market cap of $7.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $189.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $174.04. Primerica, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $116.68 and a fifty-two week high of $205.00.

Primerica Dividend Announcement

Primerica ( NYSE:PRI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.45 by $0.04. Primerica had a return on equity of 27.48% and a net margin of 15.33%. The company had revenue of $690.04 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.61 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. Primerica’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Primerica, Inc. will post 15.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 22nd were paid a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.30%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 19th. Primerica’s payout ratio is 23.47%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Primerica

In other news, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total transaction of $647,465.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,779,289.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Primerica news, Director John A. Jr. Addison sold 1,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $189.95, for a total transaction of $322,915.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 18,087 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,435,625.65. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, President Peter W. Schneider sold 3,500 shares of Primerica stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.99, for a total value of $647,465.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 15,024 shares in the company, valued at $2,779,289.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,200 shares of company stock worth $2,119,760 in the last 90 days. 0.85% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

PRI has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Primerica from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Saturday, July 8th. Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Primerica in a research note on Wednesday, April 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $244.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Truist Financial upped their target price on Primerica from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research note on Monday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $210.25.

About Primerica

(Free Report)

Primerica, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products to middle-income households in the United States and Canada. The company operates in four segments: Term Life Insurance; Investment and Savings Products; Senior Health; and Corporate and Other Distributed Products. The Term Life Insurance segment underwrites individual term life insurance products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Primerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Primerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.