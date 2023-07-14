Pollux Coin Price Tops $1.68 on Major Exchanges (POX)

Pollux Coin (POX) traded up 2.9% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on July 13th. One Pollux Coin token can currently be bought for $1.68 or 0.00005327 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Pollux Coin has traded 9.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. Pollux Coin has a total market cap of $83.81 million and $492,314.22 worth of Pollux Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Pollux Coin

Pollux Coin launched on June 1st, 2020. Pollux Coin’s total supply is 50,000,000 tokens. Pollux Coin’s official Twitter account is @polluxcoin1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Pollux Coin is polluxcoin.info.

Buying and Selling Pollux Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Pollux Coin (POX) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020and operates on the Tron20 platform. Pollux Coin has a current supply of 50,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Pollux Coin is 1.59768222 USD and is down -7.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 4 active market(s) with $444,787.83 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://polluxcoin.info/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pollux Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pollux Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Pollux Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

