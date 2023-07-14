Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII) Stock Holdings Increased by United Capital Management of KS Inc.

United Capital Management of KS Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Polaris Inc. (NYSE:PII – Free Report) by 94.3% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 34,196 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,594 shares during the period. Polaris makes up approximately 1.4% of United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. United Capital Management of KS Inc.’s holdings in Polaris were worth $3,783,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PII. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 64.8% in the 4th quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP now owns 290 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 114 shares in the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp raised its stake in shares of Polaris by 89.1% in the 4th quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 312 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. Red Tortoise LLC bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. bought a new stake in shares of Polaris in the 1st quarter worth $47,000. Institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PII traded down $1.70 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $128.01. 27,839 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 556,017. The firm has a market cap of $7.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.60 and a beta of 1.61. Polaris Inc. has a twelve month low of $91.86 and a twelve month high of $131.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.37 and a current ratio of 1.21. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $114.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $111.12.

Polaris ( NYSE:PII Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.32. Polaris had a return on equity of 60.97% and a net margin of 5.46%. The company had revenue of $2.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.29 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Polaris Inc. will post 10.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a $0.65 dividend. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. Polaris’s payout ratio is currently 31.29%.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Roth Capital reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Polaris in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. KeyCorp assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $125.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial decreased their target price on Polaris from $105.00 to $100.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Polaris from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 21st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Polaris in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $114.27.

In other Polaris news, SVP James P. Williams sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,820,000.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 16,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,080,130. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Polaris Inc designs, engineers, manufactures, and markets powersports vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Off-Road, On-Road, and Marine. The company offers off-road vehicles (ORVs), including all-terrain vehicles and side-by-side vehicles; military and commercial ORVs; snowmobiles; motorcycles; moto-roadsters, quadricycles, and boats; and aftermarket parts and apparel.

