Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG – Get Free Report) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Friday . 11,898,631 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 45% from the previous session’s volume of 21,522,375 shares.The stock last traded at $13.18 and had previously closed at $12.36.

A number of research firms have commented on PLUG. B. Riley reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 27th. UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $26.00 to $24.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $7.50 in a research report on Wednesday, May 10th. Northland Securities upgraded shares of Plug Power from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Plug Power from $10.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $20.17.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 4.39 and a quick ratio of 3.25. The stock has a market cap of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of -9.29 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $11.68.

Plug Power ( NASDAQ:PLUG Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The electronics maker reported ($0.35) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by ($0.08). Plug Power had a negative net margin of 100.41% and a negative return on equity of 18.72%. The firm had revenue of $210.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.67 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.27) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.93 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PLUG. Millburn Ridgefield Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Millburn Ridgefield Corp now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 47.8% in the fourth quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,316 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 749 shares during the period. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Plug Power during the fourth quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Byrne Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Plug Power by 1,820.0% during the fourth quarter. Byrne Asset Management LLC now owns 2,880 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 2,730 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.75% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc delivers end-to-end clean hydrogen and zero-emissions fuel cell solutions for supply chain and logistics applications, on-road electric vehicles, stationary power market, and others in North America and internationally. It engages in building an end-to-end green hydrogen ecosystem, including liquid green hydrogen production, storage and handling, transportation, and dispensing infrastructure.

