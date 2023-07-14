Pivotree (CVE:PVT) Stock Price Up 0.9%

Pivotree Inc. (CVE:PVT – Get Free Report) rose 0.9% during trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as C$2.40 and last traded at C$2.31. Approximately 14,350 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 0% from the average daily volume of 14,379 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$2.29.
PVT has been the topic of several research reports. Cormark cut their price target on shares of Pivotree from C$7.00 to C$5.50 in a report on Thursday, March 30th. National Bankshares dropped their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 16th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Pivotree from C$5.00 to C$5.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 30th.
The stock has a market cap of C$65.03 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.67 and a beta of 0.74. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.69 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.33 and a quick ratio of 1.95.
About Pivotree
Pivotree Inc designs, integrates, deploys, and manages digital platforms in commerce, data management, and supply chain for retail and branded manufacturers in Canada and internationally. It operates in two segments, Professional Services and Managed Services. The company offers a combination of application support and managed hosting with digital strategy and software implementation services.
