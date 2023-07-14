Piper Sandler Increases Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) Price Target to $13.00

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK – Get Free Report) had its price objective upped by stock analysts at Piper Sandler from $10.00 to $13.00 in a report released on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Piper Sandler’s price target indicates a potential upside of 20.37% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on UPWK. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Upwork from $18.00 to $11.00 in a report on Thursday, May 4th. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Upwork in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. BTIG Research decreased their price target on shares of Upwork from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, June 30th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their price objective on Upwork from $17.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Upwork has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.13.

Upwork Trading Up 0.3 %

UPWK traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $10.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 175,246 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,761,322. Upwork has a fifty-two week low of $6.56 and a fifty-two week high of $23.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 2.99. The stock has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a PE ratio of -16.83 and a beta of 1.53. The business’s 50-day moving average is $8.73 and its 200-day moving average is $10.41.

Insider Buying and Selling

Upwork ( NASDAQ:UPWK Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.06. Upwork had a negative net margin of 7.52% and a negative return on equity of 18.69%. The company had revenue of $160.86 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $158.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Upwork will post -0.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Upwork news, CEO Hayden Brown sold 28,485 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.14, for a total value of $260,352.90. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,012,262 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,252,074.68. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 56,695 shares of company stock valued at $493,722. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Upwork

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Upwork in the second quarter valued at $825,000. Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Upwork by 94.2% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 76,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 36,977 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Upwork during the 1st quarter worth about $941,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Upwork by 256.8% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 20,126 shares of the company’s stock worth $227,000 after purchasing an additional 14,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC purchased a new position in Upwork in the first quarter valued at approximately $698,000. 70.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Upwork Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Upwork Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a work marketplace that connects businesses with various independent professionals and agencies in the United States, India, the Philippines, and internationally. The company's work marketplace provides access to talent with various skills across a range of categories, including sales and marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, design and creative, web, mobile, and software development.

