Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Shares Bought by Flputnam Investment Management Co.

Flputnam Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report) by 378.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 17,845 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,112 shares during the quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $3,645,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PXD. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 148.3% during the 1st quarter. Tradewinds Capital Management LLC now owns 149 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 89 shares during the period. Accurate Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 175.0% during the 1st quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 165 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Finally, MinichMacGregor Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.73% of the company’s stock.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on PXD. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price objective on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $290.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Monday, May 22nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Pioneer Natural Resources from $319.00 to $315.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 target price for the company. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, fifteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $256.15.

Pioneer Natural Resources Stock Performance

NYSE:PXD opened at $215.19 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $50.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. Pioneer Natural Resources has a twelve month low of $177.26 and a twelve month high of $274.70. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $206.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.20. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 billion. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s quarterly revenue was down 26.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pioneer Natural Resources Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were issued a $3.34 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $13.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.21%. Pioneer Natural Resources’s payout ratio is 17.72%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

(Free Report)

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.