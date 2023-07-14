Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) Given New $260.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD – Get Free Report) had its price objective lowered by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $270.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 24.38% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on PXD. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a report on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $238.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Susquehanna upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $266.00 to $278.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $221.00 to $223.00 in a research report on Monday, May 15th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $271.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $256.33.

NYSE PXD traded down $6.17 on Friday, hitting $209.03. The company had a trading volume of 274,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,282,573. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $177.26 and a 12-month high of $274.70. The company has a market capitalization of $48.86 billion, a PE ratio of 7.43, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.41. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $206.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $213.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Pioneer Natural Resources ( NYSE:PXD Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The oil and gas development company reported $5.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.90 by $0.31. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 31.15% and a return on equity of 30.71%. The business had revenue of $4.54 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 26.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 20.61 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Transform Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 13.1% during the second quarter. Transform Wealth LLC now owns 1,989 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $412,000 after purchasing an additional 230 shares during the period. Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 5.9% during the second quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 19,723 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $4,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104 shares during the period. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the second quarter worth $207,000. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 9.2% during the second quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,904 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 161 shares during the period. Finally, Green Square Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 8.2% during the second quarter. Green Square Capital Advisors LLC now owns 16,372 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $3,392,000 after purchasing an additional 1,240 shares during the period. 84.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations in the Midland Basin in West Texas. Pioneer Natural Resources Company was founded in 1997 and is headquartered in Irving, Texas.

