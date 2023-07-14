Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. Invests $220,000 in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB)

Pinnacle Wealth Management Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (BATS:PFEB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 7,530 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $220,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of PFEB. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,043,000. Brookstone Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 407.5% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 890,572 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,218,000 after acquiring an additional 715,087 shares during the last quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $17,690,000. Range Financial Group LLC boosted its stake in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February by 410.6% during the first quarter. Range Financial Group LLC now owns 262,610 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,676,000 after buying an additional 211,182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February during the first quarter worth $4,412,000.

Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February Price Performance

BATS PFEB opened at $31.00 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $30.17 and its two-hundred day moving average is $29.36. The firm has a market capitalization of $657.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.44.

About Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February

The Innovator U.S. Equity Power Buffer ETF – February (PFEB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Price Return index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the S&P 500 over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PFEB was launched on Feb 3, 2020 and is managed by Innovator.

