Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO) Share Price Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $13.13

Shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund (NYSEMKT:PDO – Get Free Report) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $13.13 and traded as low as $13.10. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund shares last traded at $13.20, with a volume of 347,530 shares.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Trading Up 0.2 %

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $13.13.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.1279 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 12th. This represents a $1.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 11.69%. Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund’s payout ratio is currently -7,650.00%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, insider Emmanuel Roman bought 18,774 shares of Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund stock in a transaction on Friday, April 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $12.79 per share, with a total value of $240,119.46. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 270,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,453,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Insiders own 39.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PDO. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 254.5% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,548,677 shares of the company’s stock valued at $60,292,000 after purchasing an additional 2,547,606 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 180.4% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,121,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,050,000 after buying an additional 721,407 shares in the last quarter. City of London Investment Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the first quarter valued at $5,280,000. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,972,239 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,266,000 after buying an additional 295,214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund in the fourth quarter valued at $3,698,000. 9.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pimco Dynamic Income Opportunities Fund Company Profile

