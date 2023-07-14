Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB) Upgraded by StockNews.com to Strong-Buy

Photronics (NASDAQ:PLAB – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a note issued to investors on Thursday.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on PLAB. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Photronics in a research report on Tuesday, April 11th. Northland Securities lifted their price objective on Photronics from $18.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 25th.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLAB traded up $0.68 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $26.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 712,175 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,986. Photronics has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $26.69. The company has a market capitalization of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.89 and a quick ratio of 3.59. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $18.52.

Photronics ( NASDAQ:PLAB Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The semiconductor company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by $0.10. Photronics had a return on equity of 11.09% and a net margin of 14.04%. The company had revenue of $229.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.00 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.49 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Photronics will post 2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $49,259,000. Driehaus Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Photronics during the 4th quarter worth about $7,652,000. Marshall Wace LLP grew its position in shares of Photronics by 116.0% during the 4th quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 756,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,725,000 after buying an additional 406,071 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Photronics by 74.3% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 860,890 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after buying an additional 366,875 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Photronics by 172.5% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 540,237 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,092,000 after buying an additional 342,018 shares during the period. 88.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Photronics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of photomask products and services in the United States, Taiwan, China, Korea, Europe, and internationally. The company offers photomasks that are used in the manufacture of integrated circuits and flat panel displays (FPDs); and to transfer circuit patterns onto semiconductor wafers, FDP substrates, and various types of electrical and optical components.

