Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Given New $118.00 Price Target at Mizuho

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Free Report) had its target price hoisted by Mizuho from $106.00 to $118.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning, FlyOnTheWall reports.

A number of other research firms have also commented on PSX. StockNews.com raised Phillips 66 from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Sunday, July 2nd. TD Cowen raised shares of Phillips 66 from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $123.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler increased their price target on Phillips 66 from $127.00 to $130.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $124.00 to $119.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on Phillips 66 from $118.00 to $111.00 in a report on Friday, June 2nd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $122.85.

Phillips 66 Stock Performance

Shares of Phillips 66 stock opened at $102.58 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $95.58 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $99.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $47.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.97, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Phillips 66 has a 12 month low of $74.02 and a 12 month high of $113.53.

Phillips 66 Announces Dividend

Phillips 66 ( NYSE:PSX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.58 by $0.63. The business had revenue of $35.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.76 billion. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 7.13% and a return on equity of 32.37%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Phillips 66 will post 13.81 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th will be paid a dividend of $1.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 17th. This represents a $4.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Phillips 66’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.24%.

Institutional Trading of Phillips 66

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new position in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Country Trust Bank grew its position in shares of Phillips 66 by 1,315.8% during the 2nd quarter. Country Trust Bank now owns 269 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. MADDEN SECURITIES Corp purchased a new position in shares of Phillips 66 during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Phillips 66 in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in Phillips 66 by 504.0% during the 1st quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 302 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 252 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.52% of the company’s stock.

About Phillips 66

Phillips 66 operates as an energy manufacturing and logistics company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining, and Marketing and Specialties (M&S). The Midstream segment transports crude oil and other feedstocks; delivers refined petroleum products to market; provides terminaling and storage services for crude oil and refined petroleum products; transports, stores, fractionates, exports, and markets natural gas liquids; provides other fee-based processing services; and gathers, processes, transports, and markets natural gas.

