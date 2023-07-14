Philcoin Tops One Day Trading Volume of $221,247.70 (PHL)

Philcoin (PHL) traded 11% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on July 13th. During the last week, Philcoin has traded 10.2% lower against the dollar. One Philcoin token can currently be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000023 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Philcoin has a total market cap of $244.61 million and $221,247.70 worth of Philcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Philcoin Token Profile

Philcoin’s launch date was October 20th, 2021. Philcoin’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens. Philcoin’s official Twitter account is @philcoin_com and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Philcoin is www.reddit.com/user/philcoinofficial. Philcoin’s official website is philcoin.io.

Buying and Selling Philcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “Philcoin aims to stimulate global development by facilitating the dissemination of relevant skills within communities of interest, fully acknowledging and engaging with the issue of uneven access to technology in developing economies.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Philcoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Philcoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Philcoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

