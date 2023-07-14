Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
Perrigo Stock Performance
NYSE PRGO opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.81. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90.
Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Perrigo Dividend Announcement
Insider Activity at Perrigo
In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Perrigo Company Profile
Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.
