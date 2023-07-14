Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

Perrigo Stock Performance

NYSE PRGO opened at $33.24 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $33.57 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The firm has a market cap of $4.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.62 and a beta of 0.81. Perrigo has a 1 year low of $30.78 and a 1 year high of $43.90.

Perrigo (NYSE:PRGO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. Perrigo had a positive return on equity of 6.21% and a negative net margin of 2.85%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.33 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Perrigo will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Perrigo Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Perrigo

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 2nd were paid a $0.273 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.29%. Perrigo’s payout ratio is presently -113.54%.

In other Perrigo news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total transaction of $7,065,844.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CEO Murray S. Kessler sold 197,646 shares of Perrigo stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.75, for a total value of $7,065,844.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,668 shares in the company, valued at $95,381. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Geoffrey M. Parker acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $33.06 per share, for a total transaction of $330,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $855,559.74. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Perrigo

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates raised its stake in Perrigo by 23.6% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 53,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,048,000 after purchasing an additional 10,189 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Perrigo by 222.6% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 8,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 5,547 shares during the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Perrigo by 135.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 24,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 14,222 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Perrigo by 10.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 49,027 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,884,000 after purchasing an additional 4,675 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of Perrigo by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,112,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $465,469,000 after buying an additional 554,915 shares during the period. 95.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Perrigo Company Profile

Perrigo Company plc provides over-the-counter health and wellness solutions to enhance individual well-being in Ireland, the United States, France, Belgium, China, the United Kingdom, Germany, Switzerland, Austria, Italy, Australia, Greece, and Spain. It operates through Consumer Self-Care Americas and Consumer Self-Care International segments.

Recommended Stories

