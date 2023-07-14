Perpetua Resources (TSE:PPTA) Shares Up 0.2%

Perpetua Resources Corp. (TSE:PPTA – Get Free Report) shares were up 0.2% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$4.74 and last traded at C$4.73. Approximately 2,550 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 12,358 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$4.72.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.44 and a current ratio of 1.53. The company has a market capitalization of C$306.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -0.66 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.80 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.32.

Perpetua Resources Corp. engages in the mineral exploration and development activities in the United States. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and antimony. Its principal asset is the 100% owned Stibnite gold project located in Valley County, Idaho. The company was formerly known as Midas Gold Corp.

