Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY) Cut to Hold at HSBC

HSBC lowered shares of Pernod Ricard (OTCMKTS:PDRDY – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Monday, Briefing.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Pernod Ricard from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a report on Monday, March 27th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pernod Ricard presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $219.33.

Pernod Ricard Price Performance

OTCMKTS:PDRDY opened at $47.12 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.12 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.12. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of $34.68 and a 52-week high of $47.39.

Pernod Ricard Cuts Dividend

About Pernod Ricard

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.4499 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 30th.

Pernod Ricard SA engages in the manufacture of wines, spirits, and non-alcoholic beverages. The firm offers products under the brands Absolut Vodka, Chivas Regal, Ballantine’s, Beefeater, Jameson, Kahlúa, Malibu, Ricard, Havana Club, Martell, Cognac, The Glenlivet, G.H. Mumm, Perrier-Jouët, Royal Salute, Brancott Estate, Graffigna, Campo Viejo, Jacob’s Creek, Kenwood, Pastis 51, 100 Pipers, ArArAt, Becherovka, Blenders Pride, Clan Campbell, Imperial, Seagram’s Imperial Blue, Olmeca, Passport Scotch, Amaro Ramazzotti, Ruavieja, Royal Stag, Seagram’s Gin, Something Special, Suze, Wiser’s, and Wyborowa.

