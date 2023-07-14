Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR) Price Target Raised to $14.00

Permian Resources (NASDAQ:PR – Get Free Report) had its price objective raised by equities researchers at Citigroup from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report issued on Friday, FlyOnTheWall reports. Citigroup’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 21.95% from the company’s previous close.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Permian Resources from $13.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Benchmark assumed coverage on shares of Permian Resources in a report on Wednesday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. 500.com reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of Permian Resources in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Permian Resources from $18.00 to $19.00 in a research note on Monday, June 26th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Permian Resources in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.15.

Shares of PR stock opened at $11.48 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Permian Resources has a 12 month low of $5.08 and a 12 month high of $12.05. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.14 and a beta of 4.48. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.23.

Permian Resources ( NASDAQ:PR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 8th. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.39 by ($0.05). Permian Resources had a net margin of 25.05% and a return on equity of 13.18%. The company had revenue of $616.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $673.26 million. On average, research analysts expect that Permian Resources will post 1.76 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Permian Resources during the 4th quarter worth $174,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Permian Resources by 3,230.7% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,844,551 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,739,000 after acquiring an additional 2,759,146 shares in the last quarter. Simmons Bank purchased a new position in Permian Resources during the 4th quarter valued at about $289,000. Arizona State Retirement System raised its holdings in shares of Permian Resources by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 56,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after purchasing an additional 2,094 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in shares of Permian Resources by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,087,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,019,000 after purchasing an additional 214,800 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.79% of the company’s stock.

Permian Resources Corporation, an independent oil and natural gas company, focuses on the development of crude oil and related liquids-rich natural gas reserves in the United States. Its assets primarily focus on the Delaware Basin, a sub-basin of the Permian Basin. The company's properties consist of acreage blocks in Reeves County, West Texas and Lea County, New Mexico.

