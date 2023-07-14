Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN) CEO Adam Elsesser Sells 9,666 Shares

Penumbra, Inc. (NYSE:PEN – Get Free Report) CEO Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $322.98, for a total value of $3,121,924.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

Adam Elsesser also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, June 12th, Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.49, for a total value of $3,136,520.34.

On Thursday, May 11th, Adam Elsesser sold 9,666 shares of Penumbra stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.52, for a total value of $3,078,814.32.

Shares of Penumbra stock traded up $1.11 during trading on Thursday, hitting $319.07. 401,992 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 344,133. The company has a quick ratio of 3.02, a current ratio of 5.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Penumbra, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $118.65 and a fifty-two week high of $348.67. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,994.31 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $323.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $281.73.

Penumbra ( NYSE:PEN Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.12. Penumbra had a net margin of 0.73% and a return on equity of 1.58%. The company had revenue of $241.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $229.70 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Penumbra, Inc. will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

PEN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BTIG Research upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $312.00 to $328.00 in a research note on Monday, June 5th. 58.com restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Penumbra in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $320.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $300.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Penumbra from $291.00 to $320.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Penumbra has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $322.64.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its stake in shares of Penumbra by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in Penumbra by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 19,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,267,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the period. State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in Penumbra by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 5,313 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in Penumbra by 116.0% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 108 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Penumbra by 281.0% during the second quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. 91.06% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Penumbra, Inc, together with its subsidiairies, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets medical devices in the United States and internationally. The company offers aspiration based thrombectomy systems and accessory devices, including revascularization device for mechanical thrombectomy, such as Penumbra System under the Penumbra RED, JET, ACE, 3D Revascularization Device, and Penumbra ENGINE brands, as well as components and accessories; neurovascular embolization coiling systems to treat patients with various sizes of aneurysms and other neurovascular lesions under the Penumbra Coil 400, POD400, PAC400, and Penumbra SMART Coil brand names; and neurovascular access systems designed to provide intracranial access for use in a range of neurovascular therapies under the Neuron, Neuron MAX, Select, BENCHMARK, BMX96, DDC, SENDit, and PX SLIM brands.

