Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD) Shares Sold by River Road Asset Management LLC

River Road Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. (NYSE:MD – Free Report) by 31.8% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,593,510 shares of the company’s stock after selling 744,334 shares during the quarter. River Road Asset Management LLC owned approximately 1.91% of Pediatrix Medical Group worth $23,759,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 122.5% in the 2nd quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 1,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 878 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 94.6% in the 1st quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,938 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 942 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 97.3% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,068 shares in the last quarter. Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA purchased a new stake in Pediatrix Medical Group in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in Pediatrix Medical Group by 149.7% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,927 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,755 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.49% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Mizuho dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $15.50 to $14.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Pediatrix Medical Group from $17.00 to $15.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.67.

In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total value of $186,549.02. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 96,638 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,366,461.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other Pediatrix Medical Group news, Director Shirley A. Weis sold 17,993 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.55, for a total value of $243,805.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 18,675 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,046.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, CEO James D. Swift sold 13,193 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.14, for a total transaction of $186,549.02. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 96,638 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,366,461.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 64,186 shares of company stock valued at $867,934 over the last 90 days. 2.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of MD opened at $13.73 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.84 and a 12-month high of $23.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $13.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.25, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 1.74.

Pediatrix Medical Group (NYSE:MD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20. Pediatrix Medical Group had a net margin of 5.14% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The firm had revenue of $491.01 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.38 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc. will post 1.43 EPS for the current year.

Pediatrix Medical Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides newborn, maternal-fetal, pediatric cardiology, and other pediatric subspecialty care services in the United States. It offers neonatal care services, such as clinical care to babies born prematurely or with complications within specific units at hospitals through neonatal physician subspecialists, neonatal nurse practitioners, and other pediatric clinicians.

