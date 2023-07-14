PBMares Wealth Management LLC Sells 8,740 Shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Dimensional International Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 436,856 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,740 shares during the period. Dimensional International Value ETF comprises 5.2% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional International Value ETF were worth $14,080,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FAS Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. McElhenny Sheffield Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in Dimensional International Value ETF by 123.4% in the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,029 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Dimensional International Value ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000.

DFIV stock opened at $33.81 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.34 and a beta of 0.79. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $32.50. Dimensional International Value ETF has a 1 year low of $25.52 and a 1 year high of $33.98.

The Dimensional International Value ETF (DFIV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA (net div.) index. The fund is an actively managed fund that provides exposure to large value stocks from developed markets while minimizing federal taxes on performance returns. DFIV was launched on Apr 16, 1999 and is managed by Dimensional.

