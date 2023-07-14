PBMares Wealth Management LLC Purchases 7,195 Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report) by 5.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 133,053 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,195 shares during the quarter. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF accounts for about 1.3% of PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. PBMares Wealth Management LLC owned 0.12% of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF worth $3,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SYM FINANCIAL Corp bought a new stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,476,000. CI Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $55,860,000. LVZ Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 7,337.6% in the first quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 1,924,706 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,871,000 after acquiring an additional 1,898,828 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new position in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $29,203,000. Finally, Cable Hill Partners LLC increased its stake in Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF by 25.9% in the 4th quarter. Cable Hill Partners LLC now owns 4,408,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,390,000 after buying an additional 906,264 shares during the period.

Get Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF alerts:

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Price Performance

Shares of Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF stock opened at $28.02 on Friday. Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF has a 1 year low of $21.05 and a 1 year high of $28.17. The stock has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.72 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $27.32 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.91.

Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Profile

The Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (DFAI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI World ex USA IMI index. The fund is an actively-managed fund that seeks a broad exposure to relatively low-priced and profitable stocks in developed countries outside the US. DFAI was launched on Nov 17, 2020 and is managed by Dimensional.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DFAI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF (NYSEARCA:DFAI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dimensional International Core Equity Market ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.