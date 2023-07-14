PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $791,000 Stock Holdings in Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 124.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,003 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $791,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BX. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Blackstone during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Blackstone in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the third quarter worth $42,000. Finally, WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Blackstone during the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other Blackstone news, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,706,499.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Blackstone news, major shareholder Altus Holdings Lp Gso bought 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $5.17 per share, for a total transaction of $77,550.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,790,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,484,946.25. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Joseph Baratta sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.08, for a total transaction of $7,911,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,060,448 shares in the company, valued at $98,706,499.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 117,282 shares of company stock valued at $646,274 and have sold 3,265,000 shares valued at $38,925,200. Corporate insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Blackstone Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of BX stock traded up $1.47 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $104.21. 457,339 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,474,913. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $88.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $87.31. Blackstone Inc. has a 12-month low of $71.72 and a 12-month high of $110.89. The stock has a market cap of $73.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 125.30, a PEG ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 1.49. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72.

Blackstone (NYSE:BX – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 20th. The asset manager reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.97. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. Blackstone had a return on equity of 18.51% and a net margin of 12.92%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 73.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Blackstone Inc. will post 4.21 EPS for the current year.

Blackstone Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 8th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.82 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $3.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Blackstone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 400.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $98.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $98.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of Blackstone from $74.00 to $70.50 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 21st. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Friday, April 21st. Finally, TheStreet downgraded shares of Blackstone from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 9th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $103.03.

Blackstone Company Profile

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

