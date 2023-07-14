PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.30 Million Position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (NYSEARCA:DFEV – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 55,481 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,342 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF were worth $1,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF during the second quarter worth $46,000. Allworth Financial LP bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $95,000. Mraz Amerine & Associates Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. American Investment Services Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Index Fund Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $217,000.

DFEV stock opened at $25.09 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $408.97 million, a PE ratio of 6.56 and a beta of 0.80. Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $20.26 and a fifty-two week high of $25.14.

The Dimensional Emerging Markets Value ETF (DFEV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund actively selects emerging markets securities of all sizes exhibiting value characteristics, seeking to provide long-term capital appreciation. DFEV was launched on Apr 27, 2022 and is managed by Dimensional.

