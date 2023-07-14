PBMares Wealth Management LLC Has $1.03 Million Stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

PBMares Wealth Management LLC trimmed its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,004 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,167 shares during the period. PBMares Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $1,030,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in IJS. Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $235,000. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 12.9% in the 1st quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,082,000 after buying an additional 1,208 shares during the period. Moors & Cabot Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.0% in the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 4,149 shares of the company’s stock valued at $425,000 after buying an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.1% during the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 334,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,275,000 after acquiring an additional 10,014 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 14,024 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,436,000 after acquiring an additional 1,295 shares during the period.

Shares of IJS stock opened at $97.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.21 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $94.50. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $82.09 and a 1 year high of $106.93.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

