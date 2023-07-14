Payfare (TSE:PAY) Trading 3.7% Higher

Shares of Payfare Inc. (TSE:PAY – Get Free Report) traded up 3.7% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as C$6.13 and last traded at C$6.10. 267,411 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 137% from the average session volume of 113,003 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$5.88.

Payfare Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is C$5.70 and its 200 day moving average price is C$5.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a market cap of C$290.85 million, a PE ratio of 203.33 and a beta of 1.48.

Payfare Company Profile

Payfare Inc, a financial technology company, provides instant payout and digital banking solutions to gig economy workers in Canada, the United States, and Mexico. The company offers PayFare, a platform that provides access to earnings, as well as banking services, such as ATM withdrawals, funds transfers, bill payments, and savings wallets; Paid Portal by Payfare, a payout solution for gig workforces; and Paid App by Payfare, a digital banking app.

