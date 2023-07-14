Paul A. Lacy Sells 2,500 Shares of PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) Stock

PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) Director Paul A. Lacy sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $145.02, for a total transaction of $362,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,137,652.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of PTC stock traded up $2.27 on Thursday, reaching $145.47. The stock had a trading volume of 546,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 735,667. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $136.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $130.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.06 and a beta of 1.18. PTC Inc. has a 12 month low of $97.97 and a 12 month high of $146.02.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The technology company reported $0.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $542.18 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $538.40 million. PTC had a net margin of 15.96% and a return on equity of 15.62%. On average, research analysts expect that PTC Inc. will post 3.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PTC. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in PTC in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 93.5% during the 1st quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 207 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of PTC during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in shares of PTC by 444.3% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 528 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC grew its position in shares of PTC by 102.4% during the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 417 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

PTC has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $150.00 to $152.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Wednesday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $150.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 17th. Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of PTC from $147.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Monday, April 24th. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed a “maintains” rating on shares of PTC in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $155.08.

PTC Inc operates as software company in the Americas, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Software Products and Professional Services. It offers ThingWorx platform, which offers end-to-end capabilities to enable digital transformation; and Vuforia, which enables the creation of AR.

