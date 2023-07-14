Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target Lowered to C$37.00 at Raymond James

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU – Get Free Report) had its price objective decreased by equities researchers at Raymond James from C$40.00 to C$37.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports. Raymond James’ price target points to a potential upside of 27.76% from the company’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on POU. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$41.00 to C$40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Paramount Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, June 29th. Finally, CIBC boosted their price target on shares of Paramount Resources from C$37.50 to C$40.00 in a report on Friday.

Paramount Resources Stock Down 2.2 %

POU stock traded down C$0.64 during trading on Friday, reaching C$28.96. The stock had a trading volume of 176,445 shares, compared to its average volume of 301,453. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of C$29.47 and a 200 day moving average price of C$29.90. The company has a market capitalization of C$4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.00, a PEG ratio of 0.14 and a beta of 3.55. Paramount Resources has a 1-year low of C$22.16 and a 1-year high of C$33.47. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Paramount Resources ( TSE:POU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The company reported C$0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.81 by C($0.13). Paramount Resources had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 38.22%. The company had revenue of C$535.70 million during the quarter. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Paramount Resources will post 3.3082192 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Senior Officer John B. Williams sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$33.25, for a total value of C$266,006.40. Insiders own 46.00% of the company’s stock.

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 185,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development, the Kaybob North Montney oil development and other low-decline, legacy shale gas, and conventional natural gas producing properties covering an area of 745,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 811,000 net acres.

