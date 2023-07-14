Pantheon Resources (LON:PANR) Stock Passes Below 200-Day Moving Average of $31.18

Pantheon Resources Plc (LON:PANR – Get Free Report) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 31.18 ($0.40) and traded as low as GBX 11.51 ($0.15). Pantheon Resources shares last traded at GBX 12.97 ($0.17), with a volume of 4,639,863 shares trading hands.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pantheon Resources from GBX 165 ($2.12) to GBX 155 ($1.99) and set a “speculative buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 19th.

Pantheon Resources Trading Down 9.5 %

The company’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 15.68 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 31.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.77, a current ratio of 0.85 and a quick ratio of 20.28. The firm has a market cap of £108.50 million, a PE ratio of -1,322.00 and a beta of 0.46.

About Pantheon Resources

Pantheon Resources Plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and production of oil and gas in the United States. Its primary assets are the Greater Alkaid project that covers 22,804 acres located in Alaska; and the Talitha project covering an area of approximately 44,463 acres located in North America.

