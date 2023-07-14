Pagaya Technologies (NASDAQ:PGY) Stock Price Down 5.7%

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:PGY – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 5.7% during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as low as $1.72 and last traded at $1.75. 4,048,464 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 47% from the average session volume of 2,758,954 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.85.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Benchmark initiated coverage on shares of Pagaya Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $2.00 target price for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.07.

Pagaya Technologies Stock Down 8.1 %

The company has a quick ratio of 4.17, a current ratio of 4.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.10. The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.78 and a beta of 7.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Pagaya Technologies ( NASDAQ:PGY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $186.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $178.00 million. Pagaya Technologies had a negative return on equity of 8.02% and a negative net margin of 42.32%. As a group, analysts expect that Pagaya Technologies Ltd. will post -0.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new stake in Pagaya Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $329,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of Pagaya Technologies by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd now owns 42,002,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,083,000 after buying an additional 1,911,172 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Sanders Morris Harris LLC bought a new position in Pagaya Technologies in the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Pagaya Technologies by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 677,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $691,000 after purchasing an additional 62,256 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.03% of the company’s stock.

Pagaya Technologies Company Profile

Pagaya Technologies Ltd. operates as a financial technology company in Israel, the United States, and internationally. It primarily develops and implements proprietary artificial intelligence technology and related software solutions to assist partners to originate loans and other assets. The company's partners include high-growth financial technology companies, incumbent banks and financial institutions, auto finance providers, and residential real estate service providers.

